LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County sheriff's deputy has died after suffering a heart attack following a fight with a suspect.
According to a news release, Deputy Chris Hulsey died Saturday. His memorial page on Supporting Heroes says he "suffered an apparent heart attack" shortly after taking a suspect into custody.
Police say Hulsey and other officers with the Meade County Sheriff’s Office were searching a home on Greer Road in Payneville around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when Hulsey became involved in a fight with a suspect. Following the altercation, Hulsey suffered a heart attack.
Two detectives at the scene performed CPR on Hulsey until other emergency crews arrived. Hulsey was then taken to Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Kentucky, where he was pronounced dead.
There's no word yet on whether the suspect involved in the physical altercation will face charges related to Hulsey's death. More information related to the case will be released as it becomes available, police said.
