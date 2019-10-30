LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County bus driver has been put on leave by the district after being charged with assault.
The Meade County Board of Education notified bus driver Lisa Rowland on Wednesday that she is now on leave. The letter says she will be taking sick and personal days during the criminal investigation, and once her days are used up, she will take unpaid leave.
She was arraigned Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to assault and unlawful transaction with a minor. There were no changes to her bond.
She can seen in a viral video that shows a fight with teenage girls off-school property in September that led to her charges. The fight was not during school hours.
“The driver began working with us in September 2015 and has had an excellent record and reputation," Meade County Superintendent Dr. John Millay said. "Our experience with her has been that she has a kind heart and has been a very good employee.
“The matter is in the hands of the legal system, and (the courts) will have the facts to determine the outcome. Matters such as these are meant to be handled in the courts not on social media.
“We have worked very closely local law-enforcement and the county attorney since the situation first developed and will continue to do so until it is resolved.”
The school district has not released her personnel file.
The letter says Rowland is banned from being on school property, pending the investigation.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.