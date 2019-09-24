BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends, family, and residents of Meade County gathered Tuesday night to remember a deputy who died in the line of duty.
Deputy Chris Hulsey's patrol car has been parked out in front of the Meade County courthouse since Sunday, and hundreds of people gathered in front of it for a vigil in his honor.
Hulsey died of a heart attack Saturday after getting into a fight with a suspect.
On Tuesday, several police, paramedic and fire departments from southern Indiana and Kentucky paused to remember him. Their fire trucks were draped in black to honor him, and candles were lit as people shared memo
"I've had three heart attacks, and he actually came to my house several times to pick me up and take me to the hospital," said Dana Basham, who lives in Brandenburg. "Knowing that he was doing what he loved to do is amazing ... He was a good man."
Many knew him personally, while others just wanted to pay their respects to the man whose passion was serving the community.
"Chris rode with me on several occasions, and he was a great partner," Brandenburg Police Chief Brian Haag said. "He is definitely going to be missed."
The suspect Hulsey fought with, Terry Gonterman, was arrested and has been charged with manslaughter.
Hulsey's visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m Friday at Hager Funeral Home. His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Meade County High School.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.