LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County Detention Center deputy is behind bars after being involved in a domestic dispute at a home in McDaniels, Kentucky, on Friday night.
The Meade County jailer said Deputy Nick Peek, 29, is charged with assault and wanton endangerment in connection to the incident in Breckinridge County. Peek is being held in the Grayson County Jail.
Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation; Peek is on leave pending the outcome, according to the jailer.
