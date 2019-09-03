LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County jail deputy accused of shooting a man appeared in court on Tuesday morning.
Nicholas Peek, 29, was arraigned in Breckinridge County on charges of assault and wanton endangerment.
Kentucky State Police say Peek shot a man in the neck on Friday night. The victim is expected to survive.
Police say the shooting happened at Peek's mother-in-law's house when Peek found his wife and another man together outside.
The Meade County jailer says Peek is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Peek is being held at the Grayson County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.