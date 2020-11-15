MEADE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL - COURTESY MEADE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT ON FACEBOOK.jpg

Meade County High School. Image courtesy Meade County School District on Facebook. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to an increasing number of staff members in quarantine, Meade County Schools will host classes virtually Monday.

District officials announced in a news release Sunday that they cannot operate normally because several staff and bus drivers are quarantined throughout the district. 

The district said they will decide if they can hold in-person classes for the rest of the week on Monday afternoon. 

Students will have their virtual assignments by 9:30 a.m. Monday. 

