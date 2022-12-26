LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some people in Meade County will be without water for eight to 10 hours due to an increase of demand and cold temperatures.
Meade County Water District said on Monday that it is unable to keep up with current demand from cold temperatures.
"We are making operational changes to address the problem," Meade County Water District posted on Facebook." This will include cutting off parts of our service area so we can recover and fill our tanks."
Meade County Water District said some people will be without water for up to eight to 10 hours, and plans to issue a system-wide boil water advisory.
"Our crews are doing everything possible," Meade County Water District said.
On Sunday, Meade County Water District said, "The demand for water is so high, please use only the water that you need to use."
