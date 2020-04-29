BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County woman is giving back to nursing home residents with care packages. Aleah Foushee of Brandenburg wanted to do something for people in nursing homes who can't see their families during the pandemic.
"I think a lot of times the nursing homes are overlooked. They're not given as much attention as other areas," said Foushee.
She decided to make care packages, each one personalized for a specific resident. They can be sterilized before being given out to residents.
"Each facility helped me to like learn the person so they told me if they were diabetic, if they had dentures or what their favorite snacks were," she said.
Foushee asked for donations on Facebook and collected nearly $3,000. That was enough to provide care packages for 82 residents at all four Brandenburg nursing homes. She used the leftover money to provide lunch for the staff. Foushee calls the response overwhelming.
"People I don't even know sent me messages on Facebook just saying 'my mom called me today and she was so appreciative of this box,' Foushee said. "This project was just so much bigger than I expected it to be, but it was so much bigger than me. So many people gave and so many people volunteered help."
She hopes to put together care packages again around Christmas time.
