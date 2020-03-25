LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across the nation, recipients of the Medal of Honor are being remembered Wednesday, which is Medal of Honor Day.
The Medal of Honor is the highest and most prestigious personal honor bestowed upon military service members.
The first medals were given out during the Civil War. Since then, 61 Kentuckians have been recognized.
The only woman to have every received a Medal of Honor is Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, a surgeon, prohibitionist, prisoner of war and abolitionist. She started her U.S. Army Service in Louisville.
More than 3,400 people have received a Medal of Honor.
