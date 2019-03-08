LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival organizers say they've hit a home run with this year's marathon medals.
Thousands of people will run in the Humana miniMarathon and Marathon on Saturday, April 27. This year runners will receive medals that feature the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory and its famous "big bat."
"Thousands of Derby Festival runners have passed the big bat during their journey around our hometown," said Anne Jewell, executive director of the Louisville Slugger Museum. "And we want them to know that our team is just as in awe of all of you and what you're accomplishing as you are of the big bat."
In addition to the new finisher's medal, runners will also receive a race shirt featuring the Louisville skyline. And all Marathon runners will receive an orange and blue mini Louisville Slugger bat.
Over the years, the finisher’s medal has featured everything from the race logo and colors to the city skyline, Twin Spires, as well as a horseshoe, an outline of the state of Kentucky and even the marathon course. This year's race medal is the first in a series of four to feature a landmark or iconic symbol of Louisville.
"This is the first time there has been a medal series for the running events," said Mike Berry, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. "We hope runners will want to participate each year to collect them all!"
Both races will start at 7:30 a.m. April 27 on Main Street near Slugger Field, and finish at Preston and Witherspoon streets. Registration is open online at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com.
This will be the 46th year for the miniMarathon, and the 18th year for the Marathon.
