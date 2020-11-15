JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The medical director of the Clark County, Indiana, health department expects his community will go into the COVID-19 red zone later this week.
“Honestly, if our numbers do continue on the same trend, we'll be in the red on Wednesday when they update it ... or on the cusp of that,” Dr. Eric Yazel told WDRB News.
Yazel said, right now, Indiana’s formula combining the infection rate and the number of cases puts the county squarely in the orange zone.
“Our positivity rate was somewhere around 15%. But in the last few days, we've been at 17(%) or 18%.”
Yazel said the trend shows a steady rise to the red zone.
“If we don't, we'll have escaped it just by a bit. We're going to be very close to being in the red.”
If Clark County does go into the red zone, that will trigger even more restrictions. For example, the number of people allowed in public gatherings will drop from 50 to 25.
“There is some leeway at the county level to review plans of those scenarios,” said Yazel. But he added that there will likely be “very few, if any, exceptions.”
Yazel said the health department would also push any schools still holding in-person classes to go virtual.
“It means we're going to have a real frank discussion about that, about the viability of being able to go in-person.”
He said the problem is, partly, COVID fatigue.
“I think everybody kind of took their foot off the gas on some of the precautions. I think social distancing has been an issue, mask compliance is down.”
Yazel said he hopes to see some signs of progress before Thanksgiving.
“It's just a bad, bad recipe for COVID spread, and so the more we can get that positivity rate down in our community in advance of the holiday, the better the chances we'll have of weathering it, and keeping everybody safe.”
Related Stories:
- Indiana reports 6,844 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
- Southern Indiana business owners, city leaders have concerns about new COVID-19 restrictions
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.