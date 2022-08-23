LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local medical experts say more people have been neglecting to keep up with routine physicals and medical exams during the pandemic, which could cause problems if a diagnosis is delayed.
"I'm seeing that a lot," said Dr. Monalisa Tailor, a primary care physician with Norton Healthcare. "I'm getting medication refill requests and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, we haven't seen this person in over a year-and-a-half, or maybe two years or longer.'"
According to the CDC, as of June 2020 an estimated 41% of adults in the United States reported delaying or avoiding medical care during the pandemic because of concerns about COVID-19.
That number includes 12 percent of people who reported avoiding urgent or emergency care.
More than two years later doctors in Kentucky and southern Indiana say they're still working to get patients back in the rhythm of routine office appointments for things like yearly physicals or screenings.
"It is important for folks to come in and just get a yearly physical," said Tailor.
She said often, she's seeing patients delay routine appointments for mammograms, colon cancer screenings, and pap smears.
"Since we've all gotten off this routine, folks aren't getting those mammograms in the same way, or they may not feel comfortable just yet going in for a colonoscopy," said Tailor.
While Tailor works with adults, she said keeping up-to-date on vaccinations for both adults and children has not been easy.
"I've talked to my pediatrician friends too and a lot of their patients are kind of off those schedules as well when it comes to vaccines. I've seen it a lot for adults," said Taylor.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the Indiana State Dept. of Health is working to get healthcare providers into local schools for childhood vaccination clinics, giving parents the flexibility of not having to schedule a separate trip to the doctor's office.
"Our childhood vaccinations, we're behind on all those as well," said Yazel. "We're playing catch-up on all those and seeing better utilization but (we're) still behind, so I think it'll take a while before that reconciles."
Yazel said this issue is not unique to Kentucky and southern Indiana and is something the entire nation is dealing with. He's hoping people will not put routine health exams on the back-burner.
"First and foremost, just think about it. You know, life gets in the way. All of a sudden you look up and 6 months have passed. I think about some of those routine screening things -- reach out to your providers. And on the other end, us as providers need to reach out to our patients," said Yazel.
Doctors say these routine appointments are important because they do not want to see a diagnosis be delayed.
"I don't want to miss a new diagnosis of diabetes for someone," Tailor said. "I don't want to miss someone's blood pressure slowly creeping up, I don't want to miss someone's cholesterol creeping up as well."
For people concerned about being exposed to illnesses, Tailor said Norton Healthcare is still masking and asking people who feel sick to wait in their cars until a patient room is available, limiting potential exposures in the waiting room.
