LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you just saw Beckham Goodale running around Cardinal Stadium and handing out candy with a smile on his face, you would have no idea he has leukemia.
Erin Goodale says her 6-year-old son was diagnosed in December 2019 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
"We thought it was growing pains. When he did get diagnosed, the doctor actually pulled me outside the room to explain it to me and I kind of lost it then," said Erin Goodale.
After she came back into her son's room, she said he was more concerned with making her happy than with his own sickness.
"He was asking why I was upset. I wasn't ready to explain it, I didn't really know what to say so I told him I stubbed my toe. He was more concerned about my toe and wanted to see it. He was currently running a 103 degree fever, fighting for cancer and he was worried about me," said Erin Goodale.
Now, Erin says Beckham gets chemotherapy through his port, spine and orally weekly.
While his family calls him Beckham, he's better known to his doctors and nurses as 'The Candy Man.'
His mom says he didn't want to be known as the boy with cancer, so he brings candy with him wherever he goes to put smiles on people's faces.
On Saturday, Beckham was one of three Norton Children's Hospital patients honored during the halftime show at UofL's game against Clemson.
"We've designed a halftime show just for them," said Amy Acklin, director of the UofL Cardinal Marching Band.
The band performed songs picked by the patients.
"Our biggest goal is for them to have a reprieve from the challenges they are faces and in that moment to feel like they are the biggest hero," said Acklin.
In addition to having one of his favorite songs performed, Beckham was also given a special honor. Acklin says he was chosen to be the 'Honorary Band Director' to lead the band during the show.
"Beckham just had this little energy that you just knew, 'Oh man he could handle it," said Acklin. "He is just a winner and he is an optimist."
After he was picked, Beckham was given a UofL sweatshirt with the words 'Drum Major in Training' printed on the back.
"It's a great opportunity for us, its a unique experience for not only him but also everybody in the stadium," said UofL Senior and Head Drum Major Michael LaRoche.
LaRoche met with Beckham on Thursday to give him some pointers on conducting 150 band members on gameday.
"Being able to do this my senior year, it really means something special because it's now something more than just me and more than just the band," said LaRoche.
LaRoche and Acklin helped Beckham practice climbing up and down the ladder safely, and learn how to direct the band during the Cards Fight Song.
Beckham says he wasn't nervous thinking about performing in front of thousands and had prepared by watching some videos online of the band's performances.
His mother says while watching the videos, he learned the band was trying to raise money for new instruments, so when he arrived at Thursday's rehearsal, he brought $100 from his own savings to give the band's members.
"The trumpet was broken and I feel bad for them, so I gave them $100 from my account," said Beckham Goodale.
Erin Goodale says the journey ahead of her son is long, but says she is confident he will continue to fight the disease.
"He is so caring, he's a fighter. He is stronger than any kid I've ever met. He's simply amazing," said Erin Goodale.
If all goes well, Erin says doctors have projected the end of Beckham's treatment will be in 2023.
Saturday's game was the second time the band partnered with Norton Children's Hospital for a show honoring its patients.
