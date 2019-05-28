JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Neighbors packed Jeffersonville City Hall on Tuesday to voice their support of rezoning the Optimist Club property in order to prevent a halfway house from moving in.
On the meeting’s agenda, Planning Commission members were discussing an application to rezone the property back to single-family residential. Mayor Mike Moore filed the application and presented first to the commission. Then there was time for public comment.
Moore, who is running for re-election, and the homeowners are opposing a developer’s plan to turn the Optimist Club property into transitional apartments for recovering addicts and the homeless. The meeting got heated, and much of it consisted of arguing among the residents in attendance.
“I don’t like it,” said Kenneth Briles, who has lived on that street since 1958. “I don’t know if I’ve talked to anyone around here that does like it.”
They said it does not suit the area, and they are concerned property values will decrease and crimes rates could increase.
“It needs to be somewhere but not in a residential neighborhood area," said Susan O’Neal, who also lives nearby.
In order to accommodate the developer’s plans, the property was re-zoned previously. Homeowners said they were not properly notified of the zoning or development plans. Moore said he filed the application in hopes that city leaders will take time to hear the homeowners’ concerns.
“I don’t believe the neighbors were given fair notice,” Moore said. “I think the developer misled the neighborhood and the planning commission and the city council on what the project was. This has been very upsetting for a whole lot of people.”
The current application requests zoning the property again for single-family residential. The Planning Commission voted, 6-1, to proceed with that zoning process.. The next meeting is scheduled for June 25, when public comment will also be accepted.
The application will go to City Council in July for a final vote.
