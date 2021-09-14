LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction is coming back to Lexington Road.
Metro Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Metro Government are partnering to complete the rightsizing of the busy roadway.
Crews will be working from the intersection of Stilz Avenue and Garden Drive to Frankfort Avenue and Shelbyville Road.
The project will restripe the street from four lanes to three. There are plans to create a center lane and dedicated turn lane at key intersections.
Paving is scheduled to start this fall.
A virtual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the project. For more information about the plan and to watch the meeting, click here.
