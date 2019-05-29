(FOX NEWS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $444 million for Friday night's drawing. The cash option is just over $281 million for a single winner.
If a winning ticket is claimed after Friday's drawing, it would mark only the 10th time in Mega Millions' 17-year history that the top prize climbed above $400 million, according to N.J.com. It would also be the 25th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
There were no winners for Tuesday's $418 million jackpot that matched all six numbers. The numbers drawn were: 9, 21, 34, 42, 50, and the Mega Ball drawn was 21.
There were three tickets sold that each won $1 million ticket that matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball. The tickets were sold in Michigan, New Jersey and California.
No one has claimed a Mega Millions jackpot since March 12, when Missouri lottery player, Hira Singh of Shawnee, Kansas, bought a $50 million winning ticket at a QuikTrip gas station. Since then, 21 twice-weekly drawings have resulted in no jackpot winner.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.