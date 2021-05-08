LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With no tickets matching every number in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot has grown to nearly $400 million.
An estimated $396 million is on the line — the 13th largest jackpot in the game's history — during the next drawing, which will take place Tuesday, May 11, according to a news release.
Two people won the game's second prize of $1 million dollars Friday, but no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – 5, 10, 19, 21, 50 and Mega Ball 10.
Lottery fever ran rampant to start 2021. The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1 billion after no one hit the grand prize for four months.
In early March, a Louisville man won $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket he bought at a Circle K on Bardstown Road.
