LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Mega Milions has lottery players dreaming big! The jackpot was raised to an estimated $1 billion head of Friday's drawing.
The Kentucky Lottery says the lump sum option before taxes ia $739.6 million.
No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Sept. 15, allowing the prize to grow larger and larger over four months.
"Probably around lunch time today a group of actuaries will take a look at sales up until lunch time, see how ticket sales are going and if they are exceeding where they thought they would be, there's a really good chance we could see it break the billion dollar threshold for only the second time in U.S. history," said Kentucky Lottery spokesperson Chip Polston.
Such big jackpots are rare, but both games rely on incredibly long odds to generate attention and increase sales. For Mega Millions, the odds of matching all six numbers is one in 302.5 million.
The prizes listed are for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for cash prizes.
If you win any amount of money on a lottery ticket the first thing you should do is sign the back of it, said Polston.
Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.
Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drawing takes place at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time.
