LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has been raised to $810 million, the nation's fourth-largest jackpot.
The Kentucky Lottery said in a news release Monday that the cash option is $470.1 million before taxes.
The reason the grand prize has grown so large is because no one has matched all six numbers since April. That's 28 consecutive drawings without someone hitting the jackpot.
With so many people playing now that the potential top prize is so large, it becomes increasingly likely that someone or multiple players will finally end that streak. Still, past prizes have grown larger, as the biggest payday was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.
Tickets are $2 for each play. Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.
The next drawing will take place at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
