LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big money is on the line in Friday's Mega Millions drawing for more than a half-billion dollars.
The drawing on Friday is for an estimated $530 million before taxes. The cash option is $343.9 million. The odds of winning the jackpot is about 302 million to 1.
It is the first time since last October's incredible run to $1.5 billion that the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the $500 million mark. One ticket sold in South Carolina won the $1.5 billion. The winner chose to remain anonymous. South Carolina is one of eight states that allows lottery winners to do so.
The Mega Millions jackpot soared after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday: white balls 25, 37, 46, 48 and 68, plus the gold Mega Ball 25.
The drawing on Friday night is at 11 p.m. eastern.
