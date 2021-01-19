LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is now up to an estimated $865 million, with a cash option of $638.8 million.
The jackpot jumped to $850 million after no winner was declared during Friday's drawing, and then rose again to $865 million a few hours ahead of Tuesday's drawing.
Not only does this mark the second-largest prize in the game’s history, but it's also the third-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.
To date, the world-record Powerball jackpot is still $1.586 billion, which was claimed in January 2016. The Mega Millions record sits at $1.537 billion, which was claimed two years later in October of 2018.
The numbers for Friday night's drawing were 3, 11, 12, 38 and 43 as well as the gold Mega Ball of 15.
Although no one hit the big jackpot, there were more than 4.6 million winning tickets at all prize levels, officials said. Eight tickets even matched the five white balls and won the game’s second prize of $1 million.
