LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A couple who lost their daughter to cancer returned to the Brown Cancer Center Thursday to thank the nurses who work each day to support their patients.
Meghan Steinberg was 23 years old when she was diagnosed with Leukemia in January 2005.
She fought for her life for about 11 years before passing away in 2016. But before she died, she created the "Meghan's Mountain Foundation."
She wanted to make sure no child or adult climbed their mountain alone in the fight against cancer. On Thursday, her parents delivered lunch to 75 nurses on behalf of the foundation.
"When you have cancer, the biggest question is are you going to live or are you going to die," said Jerry Steinberg, Meghan's father. "It's not like breaking a leg. So, you have to have support. You have to have love. You have to have people that care about you. And Meghan had that."
Over the years, "Meghan's Mountain" has provided needed items for patients. Her favorite holiday was Valentine's Day, which is why the meals were delivered Thursday.
