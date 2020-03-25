LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to curb exposure of employees and shoppers COVID-19 at its stores, Meijer is asking the public to stop using reusable shopping bags.
The request was made in a news release on Wednesday.
The retailer said the request is temporary, and only applies to shoppers not using the store's "Shop & Scan" service.
Meijer says it does not want the reusable bags brought into the building.
"This change is part of the retailer's ongoing efforts to ensure Meijer team members can do their jobs in the safest manner while ensuring the most sanitary conditions possible in its stores," the news release states.
Meijer announced last week that it will continue to remain open 24 hours a day amid the pandemic.
