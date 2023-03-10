LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A market for Black-owned businesses is returning to downtown Louisville.
The MELANnaire Marketplace will return to 4th Street Live next weekend. The area will be full of Black-owned businesses with booths set up for the market.
Items include clothing, jewelry, beauty services, drinks and snacks.
The HerStory Market Day will be held next Saturday, March 18, from noon to 5 p.m. The goal is to celebrate women for Women's History Month.
The market's founder is excited to be back in their original area for the outdoor market.
"The MELANnaire Marketplace, what it does is provide a whole vehicle to be able to help with economic development for Black-owned businesses," Nachand Trabue said. "We're trying to fight barriers and help them to create generational wealth and sustainability. What better way than to create their own pop-up shop altogether underneath one space?"
She said it's amazing to see how much the market has grown over the past three years, after just talking with people about a need for a market like this in the community.
The market will return to the area once a month.
For more information, including future dates and vendor sign-ups, click here.
