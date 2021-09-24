LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Future Healers group is heading to the nation's capitol to share messages of hope amid violence.
The Future Healers program is a partnership between UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute, University of Louisville med school students and the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization. Its goal is to help Louisville children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods build a better future.
Community Activist Christopher 2X and doctors from UofL Health are making the trip to Washington, DC, to talk about the program that not only works with young people affected by violence, but also teaches them about anatomy and surgery.
Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell will be there, along with other lawmakers.
"We hope that they understand more and more that this a public health crisis, and we hope to get that message across," 2X said.
The group is scheduled to leave Louisville for Washington on Sept. 27.
