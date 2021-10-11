LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the 9/11 Commission are meeting Monday at Indiana University.
The meeting is part of a group discussion that is being recorded for a documentary called, "Are We Safer Today?" During the discussion, the committee will talk about its work, the government's readiness to combat terrorist threats, and the challenge of information-sharing between government agencies.
It's only the second time the commission has been together since they issued a final report in 2004.
"I think you learn through history," said Thomas H. Kean, the commission chair. "This is history for them: Understanding that, in a time of great crisis, there were Republicans and Democrats who came together to deal with that crisis to show them it can be done."
The 9/11 Commission was established in November 2002 by President George W. Bush and Congress and charged with making a complete accounting of the facts surrounding the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93, and developing recommendations for the prevention of future acts of terrorism.
The documentary is scheduled to be released next year.
