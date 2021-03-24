LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosiers from all corners of Indiana remembered those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday with a vigil at the statehouse in Indianapolis.
"We have lost so much as a state in the past year," said Tracey Hutchings-Goetz, communications and policy director for Hoosier Action. "We have lost nearly 13,000 Hoosiers, and we have lost thousands more to deaths of despair."
A sea of American flags on the lawn of the statehouse honors Hoosiers who have died from COVID-19. At least 100 people went to the Capitol building with the group Hoosier Action to share their stories.
Since the start of the pandemic, the organization has talked with thousands of people about their needs, cares and experiences. Now, the group is calling on state lawmakers to make sure all Hoosiers can recover.
The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday announced 976 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, marking 680,046 cases since the start of the pandemic last March. ISDH also reported 15 deaths related to the respiratory virus. To date, 12,568 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, according to the health department.
