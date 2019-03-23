LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – A special ceremony was held at Cave Hill Cemetery to honor an officer who lost his life in the line of duty.
LMPD officer Peter Grignon was shot and killed by a suspect in south Louisville in March 2005.
Saturday, dozens of LMPD officers, Mayor Greg Fischer, and Chief Steve Conrad attended Grignon’s annual memorial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
“Every year is different. You’re able to remember the good memories a little more each year and the crushing pain is more in the background,” Grignon’s widow, Rebecca Grignon Reeker, said.
Then-assistant Chief Conrad was there when the call came over the scanners.
“It was a tough day” Conrad told WDRB. “I remember the chief being out in the street in front of the hospital and announcing it to the media ... remember it like it was yesterday.”
Saturday’s ceremony paused as Grignon’s final call was played over the police radios and Taps began to play.
Grignon Reeker took time to talk with LMPD's recruiting class that also attended the ceremony to pay their respects.
It’s gratitude she has for those who will soon enter the police force – a thankfulness she hopes others will express.
“I would ask that people who remember him today would do their very best to go out of their way and thank a police officer today,” Grignon Reeker said. “I will never forget Peter and I will always love him and I will always miss him.”
The next public police memorial will be later this month marking the second anniversary of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman’s death.
