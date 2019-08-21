LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in place to remember the long-time coach of the Bellarmine University men's golf team.
Ernie Denham died in a fire earlier this month at the age of 75. A spokesman for the Louisville Division of Fire said the fire was an accident, and started when a lit candle fell onto a comforter.
A "celebration of life" will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. in Knights Hall at the university on Newburg Road.
Family members, as well as former players and colleagues will reflect on Denham's life. The ceremony will be followed by a reception, where guests can share stories about the coach.
Golf attire is recommended for the ceremony.
