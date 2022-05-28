LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many are celebrating Memorial Day throughout Kentuckiana.
The Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular features 500 booths packed with deals on antiques, jewelry, toys, clothing, household goods, food, collectibles, and more. It goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, followed by 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 454 will hold a Service Program in observance of Memorial Day on Sunday. This service will be conducted at 2 p.m. at “The Final LZ”, a Vietnam Veterans Memorial located at Highland Memory Gardens, 279 Landis Lane Mt., Washington, KY 40047.
The Town of Clarksville will also honor fallen service members with a special Memorial Day Celebration on Sunday. The event is at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Place Memorial located behind Clarksville's Town Hall.
The City of Jeffersontown will hold is 27th annual Memorial Day program on Sunday at 6 p.m. The program will be held in front of the Freedom Wall at Veterans Memorial Plaza. The plaza is located at Veterans Memorial Park, 10707 Taylorsville Road.
On Monday, the Kentucky National Guard’s annual Memorial Day observance will be held at 10 a.m. at the Kentucky National Guard Memorial in Frankfort. Thirteen names will be added to the memorial, which honors Kentucky National Guard men and women who died in the performance of duty, bringing the number of names on the Memorial to 286 men and women since 1912.
Also at 10 a.m. on Monday, Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion will be honoring the victims of massacres Uvalde, Buffalo, and Laguna Beach during the Center’s Interfaith Memorial Day Service. The center is located at 411 N. Hubbards Lane in Louisville.
There will be a Memorial Day Ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday.
Fort Knox will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central at 11:30 a.m. Fort Knox Commander Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis will participate in a ceremonial wreath laying.
