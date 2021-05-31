(WDRB) -- Several events will be held Memorial Day to honor the lives of those who fought for our country. Here are a few in our area:
FORT KNOX
Fort Knox will host a Memorial Day Ceremony and cemetery visitation Monday. The events will not be open to the public due to space limitations. The ceremony will include remarks by Army Brigadier General Hope Rampy. A wreath laying will honor all U.S. service members who lost their lives in defense of the United States. There will also be a 21-gun salute, POWMIA ceremony, flag folding, and playing of taps. The entire event will be streamed on the Fort Knox Facebook Page. Fort Knox's 118 cemeteries will also be open to families of the more than 3,500 people buried on post.
OLDHAM COUNTY
Oldham County will observe Memorial Day with a ceremony in LaGrange. It will be at 10 a.m. the Oldham County Courthouse Square.. Veterans, active military and citizens from Oldham and surrounding counties are invited. During the ceremony, names of Oldham County Service Members who lost their lives in military action will be read. The director of USA Cares, Bill Roby, will be the guest speaker.
FRANKFORT
The Kentucky National Guard will hold its annual Memorial Day observance. The public is invited to attend the ceremony 10 a.m. at the Kentucky National Guard Memorial. The event is free. This year's ceremony will focus on one new name that will be added to the memorial, along with the names of 15 fallen soldiers already featured.
LOUISVILLE
A procession will be held to honor the lives of those who died on duty serving the United States. The procession will start at Mission BBQ on Shelbyville Rd. in St. Matthews and end at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery on Brownsboro Rd. in Louisville. Drivers are invited to assemble at 10:30 this morning and then roll out at 11. A short ceremony will be held once arriving at the cemetery.
The Patriots Peace Memorial will also happen in Louisville. It honors members of the armed forces who lost their lives on the line of duty under conditions other than hostile action. This is the 19th year of the event and is believed to be the only such memorial of its kind in the United States. The ceremony begins at noon.