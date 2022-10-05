LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nineteen people have lost their lives this year due to domestic violence in Louisville.
Their names were read at a memorial Wednesday as flowers were placed on chairs at Jefferson Square Park. Leaders from the Center for Women and Families said people need to start talking about domestic violence.
One domestic violence survivor who spoke at the event said even though she's a Louisville Metro Police officer, she was too scared to call the police herself.
"Why do you want to continue to live in a place where you have to constantly walk on eggshells, cry every day, hide from the world, forget who you are, not be able to stand up for yourself, or, worst of it all, put yourself in a position that means we will end up having to read your name aloud at a ceremony like this in the future?" Amber Ross said.
Ten people died as a result of domestic violence last year in Louisville.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.