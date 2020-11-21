LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana paramedic who died of COVID-19 was honored with a drive-in memorial service on Saturday.
Supporting Heroes said Scott Gordon died in the line of duty after contracting the respiratory virus on Nov. 4, less than two days after his partner got sick.
Gordon was hospitalized on Nov. 7 and died the next day.
His memorial service, which was streamed live online, took place on the tarmac of the Columbus Municipal Airport.
"I witnessed Scott be a patient advocate. I witnessed Scott stand up for the less fortunate. I witnessed Scott work in dangerous conditions. I witnessed Scott stand up against racial injustice. I witnessed Scott take the time to make others feel important. I witnessed Scott give of himself so that others could succeed," one of the speakers at the memorial said.
Gordon was 56 years old.
