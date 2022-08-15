LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen police officer was honored Monday with a special dedication in Louisville.
Family, officers and city and state representatives gathered to remember Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim.
Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser attempting to move an abandoned vehicle near I-64 west at Mellwood Avenue when the accident happened, police said.
Cottongim was a seven-year veteran with LMPD and left behind a wife and two young sons.
A portion of I-64 will now be dedicated in his honor. Before the sign was unveiled, Cottongim's former colleagues spoke about how his loss is still felt.
"Moving on, all we have are all the amazing memories and experiences that we share from us fortunate enough to call him friend or family," St. Matthews Police Officer Shaun Sargent said. "Things will never be the same. He was truly a great man, and it was an honor not only to call him the best beat partner I ever had but my best friend."
Others who spoke said they hope those who drive by the new sign will learn about Cottongim and the legacy he left behind.
