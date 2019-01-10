LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were arrested in Bullitt County on Wednesday after police say they ran a school bus off the road and almost hit two police officers as they led officers on a pursuit in a stolen car.
The incident took place at 2:30 p.m. when Bullitt County authorities were contacted by the Louisville Metro Police Department about a 2006 Ford Explorer that had been stolen out of the Louisville area.
The Explorer had been spray painted blue.
An off-duty officer with the Hillview Police Department spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Wilma Avenue and Second Street in Pioneer Village.
An officer with the Pioneer Village Police Department caught up with the vehicle in a trailer park and tried to stop it.
But instead of stopping, police say the driver, 26-year-old James Anderson, punched the gas and drove around a stopped school bus that was beginning to unload children.
He also drove directly at an officer's Dodge Charger, missing it by "mere inches" and placing the officer in fear of his life.
Police say he then drove through a stop sign and almost hit another police officer.
At that point, police say Anderson drove the vehicle into a field, where he changed places with his stepbrother, 24-year-old Taylor McKenzie, who had been in the passenger seat.
Police say McKenzie then continued leading police on the chase, actually running another school bus off the side of the road.
At one point, they drove into a driveway on Stave Mill Road, then crashed through a fence marked "No Trespass. Keep Out."
Police say they ended the pursuit after the suspects drove into a woodline.
But a short time later, officers found the vehicle abandoned on Ridge Farm Road. Police say they discovered McKenzie and Anderson hiding in a garage nearby.
Anderson had blue spray paint on his hands, which police say matched the color that the stolen vehicle had been painted. According to the arrest report, Anderson admitted to spray painting the Explorer, but claimed not to know that it had been stolen.
Both men were arrested and charged with 40 counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, criminal trespassing, burglary and receipt of stolen property.
They are currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
