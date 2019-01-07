LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men authorities say were caught with several pounds of marijuana.
Rolando Gonzales, 52, and Lenray Becerra, 45, were arrested Sunday.
According to police, officers stopped an SUV for failure to use a proper turn signal. Authorities say the SUV was being followed by a black Dodge Ram that had Becerra and another co-defendant inside.
Police say both vehicles were seen leaving Gonzales' home, located in the 4000 block of Sedgefield Court, near Gagel Avenue, at the same time.
A police K-9 responded to the smell of narcotics under a trailer that was being pulled by the Dodge Ram.
Investigators say a search of the bottom of the trailer revealed 75 pounds of marijuana that was packaged for sale.
Gonzales and Becerra are each charged with trafficking in marijuana.
Both men are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
