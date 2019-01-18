LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drug deal turned deadly near Indiana University's campus in Bloomington.
Police say Jamarius Turnage and Cleodis Collins Jr. went to an apartment complex near the football stadium in the 2000 block of North Walnut Street to buy marijuana Thursday but decided to rob the victims instead, according to an article on Fox 59.
Skylar Maupin, 21, of Seymour, died after being shot several times in the chest. The surviving victim, an IU student, was shot in the shoulder and was able to give police information about the suspects.
Turnage and Collins were found miles away in Martinsville.
Both are charged with murder and robbery.
