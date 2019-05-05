LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested three men they say contacted an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old for sex.
Two of the men were arrested Saturday at the Red Roof Inn on Blairwood Road in Louisville.
According to their arrest reports, Deontae James, 27, and Jackson Jones, 55, individually contacted an undercover officer who was posing as a 15-year-old girl "as a result of" an ad posted online.
Police say they each arranged to engage in sexual acts for money, and agreed to meet at the hotel. They also communicated with the undercover officer via phone.
James agreed to pay $60 for a "quick visit with a 15-year-old." Police say he also had a small bag of marijuana in his pocket when he was arrested. Jones arranged to engage in sex acts for $100 and agreed to meet at the hotel where he and James were both arrested.
The third man was arrested early Sunday. According to an arrest report, Mohith Akula, 27, of California, also contacted the undercover officer who was posing as a 15-year-old girl and arranged to engage in sex acts in exchange for $70.
All three men were charged with promoting human trafficking and unlawful use of electronic communications to procure a minor for sex.
James was also charged with possession of marijuana. He remains behind bars while Jones and Akula posted bond. All three are expected to be arraigned Monday morning.
