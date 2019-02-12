2 men indicted for selling heroin that led to fatal overdose of Shepherdsville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men have been charged for possession of heroin following the overdose death of a Shepherdsville man.
A federal grand jury indicted Aaron Shelton, 27, Tawain McDowell, 18, on charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
“We will charge as little as one pill that results in overdose death,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a news release.
The man's death happened on Feb. 2. After officers responded to the fatal overdose, the Shepherdsville Police Department teamed up with LMPD on a controlled purchase of heroin from Shelton.
During the exchange, McDowell tried to throw away three bags of heroin. And Shelton tried to run from police in his car, though he hit an unmarked LMPD car shortly thereafter.
Shelton was arrested, and officers found cash, multiple phones and other evidence in the car.
Both suspects' indictments carry a prison term of no less than 20 years, and there is no chance of parole in the federal system.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.