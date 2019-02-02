ambulance involved crash 2-2-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men killed in a crash involving an ambulance early Saturday morning have been identified.

The crash happened on East Broadway between Hancock and Jackson Streets around 3 a.m Saturday.

Police said the ambulance was headed east on Broadway and was making a left turn onto Hancock Street when it was hit by a vehicle that was going west on Broadway.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified Sunday by the coroner's office as 45-year-old Kenrick Farrell suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, identified Sunday as 23-year-old Joshua Kidwell, was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Officials say there were 3 EMS employees and one patient inside the ambulance. All four people were taken to University Hospital. The EMS workers had non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the patient is not known.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

