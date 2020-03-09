LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 600 Jefferson County Public Schools students attended the Men of Quality Lifestyle Choices Forum at the University of Louisville Monday.
The forum mentors and works with at-risk male students.
"We provide role models for them, we try to help them make wise decisions, serve as an inspiration," said Kirk Lattimore, retired JCPS superintendent, who now works with Men of Quality.
Organizers said over the past 24 years, they've lost a few students to violence, but a large number of students have also gone to college, and return to give back to the project. This year's keynote speaker was Brandon McCormack, who completed the Men of Quality Lifestyles Choices Forum and is now a professor at the University of Louisville.
Members of the fraternity Omege Psi Phi started the mentoring program in 1995.
