LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based mental health and addiction treatment clinic wants to expand in Oldham County.
Kentucky Mental Health Care offers a variety of mental health services ranging from therapy, psychiatry, general practice, medication assisted treatment (MAT) and more. MAT means the clinic can prescribe and/or dispense narcotics for harm reduction treatment.
The clinic is hoping to expand its services in La Grange, one block away from Main Street.
The MAT services are what has many, especially business owners on Main Street, concerned about the clinic, according to La Grange Mayor John Black.
"I would say any one of them would tell you the concern they have for the investments they're making in their properties and they're just concerned if this would have any negative effect on it," Black said. "It's just something at this time don't know enough about."
Matt LaRocco works closely with Kentucky Mental Health Care. He is a Kentucky board certified alcohol and drug counselor and substance abuse disorder counselor.
LaRocco said all different types of mental health services are needed in Oldham County.
"From the convenience factor, I think that's the benefit of that model is you're able to do all of those things in one spot, and meaning you're able to meet all those needs," he said.
Kentucky Mental Health Care currently serves around 6,000 people. The CEO said less than 5% use MAT services.
The clinic's CEO, Joe Nalley, declined to speak on camera, but told WDRB News what's happening is "stigma in action." He said fear and discrimination have contributed to a critical lack of resources.
The clinic needs to receive their business license before opening.
