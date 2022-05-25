LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mental health experts say parents should not be afraid to discuss the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school with their children.
An 18-year-old gunman slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities say the shooter barricaded himself inside a classroom and "began shooting anyone that was in his way."
For parents faced with answering questions from their own young children, Dr. Stephen Taylor, chief medical officer for UofL Health's Peace Hospital, says you should ask children what they think and how they feel. Listen and be honest with them, instead of telling them what to think.
Taylor said parents may need help managing their own emotions. And he said placing blame or taking sides avoids processing feelings and emotions, and only makes anxiety worse.
"We can be guilty of projecting our own feelings into our kids in ways they may not be feeling themselves," Taylor said. "So, I think the important first piece of this is to talk to kids and hear their words. What are you saying? How do they talk about it? And, talk about it with them in their words."
Taylor is launching a podcast on May 26 called "Find Your Peace" with a focus on gun violence.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.