LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As 2020 comes to a close, you might be thinking of what your New Year's resolution will be for 2021. But some mental health experts are offering a new approach to setting goals in the midst of a pandemic.
They say not to set any kind of lofty goals after a stressful year and instead try to give yourself a break.
Experts also suggest not focusing on your hardships and taking time away from technology.
Lastly, they say to be kind kind to yourself.
One psychologist said by focusing on the present moment, it can go a long way in helping your mental health.
