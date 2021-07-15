LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are many resources available if you are having a mental health emergency, want to see a counselor, therapist or psychologist, would like to join a support group or have other needs.
Here are some of them:
• Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) if you are experiencing thoughts of suicide. You also can access the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has helpful resources on its website.
• Psychology Today has a searchable list of therapists, psychiatrists, support groups and treatment centers at psychologytoday.com. Good Therapy also has a database of providers based on city and zip code. And you can find local clinicians via the Kentucky Psychological Association.
• Mental Health America works to promote mental health and prevent mental illness. Its Kentucky and Indiana affiliates offer free online mental health screenings and other resources.
• You can search for low-fee counseling providers at the Open Path Psychotherapy Collective.
• Seven Counties Services is the Louisville area's Community Mental Health Center. It operates the region's suicide prevention hotline and provides behavioral and mental health services that include substance abuse treatment.
• Spalding University's Collective Care Center specializes in therapy meant to heal racial trauma and provides training to clinicians on race-related issues.
• The Lexington-based Center for Healing Racial Trauma offers group therapy and workshops on issues related to racism and racial trauma.
• Louisville Metro Government also provides links to mental health resources.
