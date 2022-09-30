LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After last call at Gravely Brewing Company, when the bartender turns down the punk rock music and the drinkers are over "turning up," there's a secret team slinking into place.
"They put in a lot of hours when I'm at home sleeping," Gravely bartender, Andrew Harbourne said.
That team is ready to pounce when needed.
"They just keep an eye on the brewery," explained Brewer, Andrew Whiteman.
That team is comprised of two cats named Gertrude and Thunder Cat. The reward: treats.
"Oh my dog," said beer lover, John Cates.
Even if you don't love cats, beer lovers will respect what the felines are doing at the brewery.
"There's a lot of grain," said Whiteman. "That's basically the main ingredient in beer. Mice are kind of attracted to grain. It's one of their main food sources."
The cat's job is to keep the mice away, but they're not family pets, they're rescues.
"We go through a program through the Humane Society called the 'Working Cats Program.'"
It puts felines that have lived on the streets in a place that's more fitting for them than a home.
"I haven't seen a mouse in here since I've worked here," said Whiteman. "I guess that's a good thing, because that means that they're doing their job."
The cats scratch the brewery's back, and the brewery scratches the backs of the cats.
