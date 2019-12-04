SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Santa gave up the sleigh Wednesday night in exchange for a decked-out firetruck that has no shortage of Christmas spirit.
The Zoneton Fire Department unveiled its 2019 Santa Truck on Wednesday. Firefighters treated guests to chili and hot dogs at the reveal, and Santa took pictures with children.
Firefighters spent hours mounting 80,000 lights, reindeer Rudolph, Prancer and Vixen and high-tech sound equipment to the truck. WDRB News got a sneak peak in November before all the work was done.
"To run this truck, we use four different generators," Zoneton Chief Rob Orkies said during the sneak peak at the truck. "We have electrical people that can do electrical work, pump people that can figure out the wattage we need. We have people in IT."
Santa will start taking the truck to local neighborhoods Thursday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.