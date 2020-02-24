LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metallica announced Monday that it will no longer perform at Louder Than Life, scheduled for Sept. 18-20 in Louisville.
In a post on social media, James Hetfield said he has "critical recovery events" on two weekends that won't allow the band to play in Louisville or at the Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival in Columbus. Hetfield apologized to fans, admitting that he hasn't "prioritized" his health over the last year of touring. He said therapy is going well, and the band intends to play all other 2020 shows.
Metallica was scheduled to perform at Louder Than Life on both Friday and Sunday nights, promising a different set each night. The full set list has not yet been released. The festival posted Monday that all pass purchasers will receive an email Friday morning from Front Gate Ticketing will details on refunds.
Back in September, Metallica postponed its tour in Australia and New Zealand as Hetfield reentered rehab.
Hetfield's struggle with addiction was seen in the 2004 documentary "Some Kind of Monster" that chronicled the recording of the band's album "St. Anger."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.