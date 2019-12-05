LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville-based pet health insurance provider is about to get a new owner.
MetLife has entered into an agreement to take over PetFirst Healthcare, which has about 60 employees at its Jeffersonville offices, according to a news release.
Those employees are expected to continue in their current or similar positions.
Louisville Business First recently named PetFirst CEO Katie Blakeley one of the city's most admired CEO's.
Blakeley said the acquisition could mean more jobs will come to Jeffersonville, as the company will be able to reach more employers nationwide.
PetFirst currently provides health insurance coverage to more than 40,000 pets. The company recently celebrated its 15th anniversary.
The acquisition is expected to become final in 2020.
