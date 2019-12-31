LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many are unaware that Metro Animal Services requires pet owners to purchase a license every year.
In order to raise awareness and have more people follow the law, LMAS is waiving penalties for the month of January. Dog, cat and ferret owners have to have a license for each animal they own. Pet owners can avoid fines by getting a pet license during the amnesty period in January.
Each license costs $10 and officials say having pets licensed is one of the best ways to ensure you will be reunited with your pet should they go missing.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.